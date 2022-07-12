Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Sanmina worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86,635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sanmina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

