Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) were down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 330,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 314,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Finn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,315 shares in the company, valued at $238,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian D. Finn bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,315 shares in the company, valued at $225,759.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,400. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

