Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Insider Dale Ferguson Buys 900,000 Shares

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) insider Dale Ferguson purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($21,408.18).

Savannah Resources stock opened at GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Savannah Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.60 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.69 million and a PE ratio of -11.75.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

