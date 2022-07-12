Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Schneider National worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schneider National by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNDR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Schneider National Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.