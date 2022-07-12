Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 3,905 Shares of Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,967.80 ($3,529.73).
Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,612 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £2,997.96 ($3,565.60).
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,452 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,968.72 ($3,530.83).
Shares of LON SBO opened at GBX 76.50 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.34. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.32).
Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
