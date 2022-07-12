Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,416.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHNWF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,180 ($37.82) to GBX 2,970 ($35.32) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($46.62) to GBX 3,720 ($44.24) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($40.44) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($50.55) to GBX 3,850 ($45.79) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. Schroders has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

