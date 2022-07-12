Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,055,000 after acquiring an additional 75,659 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

