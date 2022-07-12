SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 1.4% Higher

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.40 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.42). Approximately 1,127,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,270,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.60 ($1.40).

The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,192.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.