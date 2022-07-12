SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 1.4% Higher

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.40 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.42). Approximately 1,127,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,270,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.60 ($1.40).
The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,192.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
