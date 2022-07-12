Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $211.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. HSBC decreased their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. CICC Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.62. SEA has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

