Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Down 2.1%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 2,449,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,645,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
