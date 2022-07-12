Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Down 2.1%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 2,449,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,645,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 504,505 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 84,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 342.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 384,552 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.