Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 266,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,272,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 715,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $331.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

