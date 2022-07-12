SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $360.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $275.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $57,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

