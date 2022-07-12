Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Seneca Foods worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SENEA opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

