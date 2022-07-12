Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 586 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Chevron were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 250,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

CVX stock opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

