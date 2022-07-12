Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Shopify by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.40 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.62.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

