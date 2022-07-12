Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

