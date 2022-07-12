Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

SLGN opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

