Silvergate Capital (SI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE:SI opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 687,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,503,000 after acquiring an additional 224,199 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,646,000 after acquiring an additional 186,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.