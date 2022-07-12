Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 56,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 103,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.81 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38.
