Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,118.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 346,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A. (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.