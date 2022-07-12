Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC) Shares Down 7.2%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 337,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 178,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the first quarter worth $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 93.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on searching for a target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the organ space sub-sector.

