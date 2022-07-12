Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $94.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $82.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.7872 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 201.09%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

