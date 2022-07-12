Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.69. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 440,422 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of Soligenix worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

