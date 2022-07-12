SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Aflac Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $144,090,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 2,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,112 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

