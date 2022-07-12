SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,963,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

