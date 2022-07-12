Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £126.03 ($149.89).

SPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a £135.90 ($161.63) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($124.88) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($156.04) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of SPX opened at £106.95 ($127.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 3,363.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is £103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is £119.78. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,008 ($107.14) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($204.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($110.37) per share, for a total transaction of £64,960 ($77,259.75). Also, insider Jane Kingston purchased 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £125 ($148.67) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($234,895.34).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

