STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 680.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,529,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,877,000 after buying an additional 65,849 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,870,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

