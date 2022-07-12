Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Shares Up 1.9%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Stabilus from €65.00 ($65.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stabilus from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

