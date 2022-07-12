Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.12.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

