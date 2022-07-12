Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,535.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.