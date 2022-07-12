StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.86. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

