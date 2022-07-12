StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.86. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
