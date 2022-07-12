StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.73.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.74). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

