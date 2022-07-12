StockNews.com Lowers Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sell

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after buying an additional 1,584,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,951,000 after purchasing an additional 110,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,596,000 after purchasing an additional 254,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

