StockNews.com Upgrades Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Hold

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

AZPN opened at $188.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $210.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

