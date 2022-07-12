Strs Ohio Buys 15,600 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GT. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.76.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.