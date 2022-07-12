Strs Ohio Buys 3,168 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

