Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.90 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

