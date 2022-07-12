Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.