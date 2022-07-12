Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,757,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTS opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.25. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

WTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

