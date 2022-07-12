Strs Ohio Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

