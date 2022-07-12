Strs Ohio Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Insperity by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 3.5% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 571,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,364,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Insperity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NSP opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.
In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
