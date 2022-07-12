Strs Ohio Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Ambarella stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -90.43 and a beta of 1.36. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

