Strs Ohio Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,281,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.