Strs Ohio Purchases 5,872 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $218,394.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,710.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

