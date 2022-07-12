Strs Ohio Sells 23,771 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,903,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,730,000 after acquiring an additional 114,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1,877.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,814,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,043 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,755,000 after acquiring an additional 180,352 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

