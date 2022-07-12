Strs Ohio Sells 5,257 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,530,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,243,000 after purchasing an additional 187,606 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $60,417,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.