Strs Ohio Sells 8,572 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 18.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NET stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.
In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,108 shares of company stock worth $25,407,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
