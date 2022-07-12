Strs Ohio Sells 9,235 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

