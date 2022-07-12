Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Shares Down 2.5%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 134,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,808,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.
Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000.
About Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM)
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.
