Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Financial Review

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunworks and TNR Technical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.51 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.49 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunworks and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 248.10%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sunworks beats TNR Technical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About TNR Technical (Get Rating)

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

